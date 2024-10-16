The Senate has ordered an investigation into the alleged plot to impeach the president of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio

Akpabio, in his reaction to the allegation, denied the claim and ordered the senate committee on special duty and report to the senate within 24 hours

It was alleged that some senators from the north who were not satisfied with President Bola Tinubu's administration were behind the plot

The Nigerian Senate has initiated an investigation into claims that the Department of State Services (DSS) operatives have taken over the National Assembly. The alleged takeover is rumoured to be part of an impeachment plot against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

In his reaction, Senate President Akpabio swiftly denied the allegations, labelling them "fake news" during Wednesday's plenary session, October 16. He assured that the chamber is stable and calm, contradicting reports of DSS involvement.

Senate to probe alleged DSS invasion at the national assembly Photo Credit: @SPNigeria

Source: Twitter

According to Vanguard, Akpabio then tasked Senator Shehu Kaka's Senate Committee on Special Duties with investigating the matter and reporting back within 24 hours. This move aims to uncover the truth behind the allegations and address concerns.

Senate: How controversies on DSS invasion started

The controversy began when Order Paper reported DSS operatives had taken control of the National Assembly, sparking speculation about an impeachment threat against Akpabio. It was alleged that some northern senators who were dissatisfied with President Bola Tinubu were driving this move.

As the investigation unfolds, transparency and accountability will be crucial. The Nigerian public will be watching closely to ensure the Senate's findings are thorough and unbiased. The situation highlights tensions within Nigeria's political landscape, underscoring the need for stability and cooperation among government branches.

Many Nigerians have been complaining about the country's economic hardship. The situation has been linked to the removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the currency by Tinubu's administration.

Source: Legit.ng