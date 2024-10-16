The Senate President Godswill Akpabio has denied the report that the Department of State Services (DSS) operatives have taken over the national assembly premises

Akpabio said there was no plot to impeach him as the Senate President, describing the report as fake news.

According to the former Akwa Ibom governor, the senators are well-seated and doing their job peacefully

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Senate President Godswill Akpabio said there’s no plan to impeach him.

Akpabio described a report that the Department of State Services (DSS) operatives have taken over the national assembly premises to stop an alleged impeachment plot against him as false.

Akpabio said there’s no plan to impeach him as Senate President Photo credit: Godswill Akpabio

Source: Facebook

He stated this while speaking on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday, October 16, TheCable reports.

“[They said DSS] has surrounded the national assembly to possibly stop the impeachment of principal officers.

“There is no limit to social media… we are sitting down here doing our work peacefully oblivious of the mischief. Which committee do we refer this to? (laughter)

The former Akwa Ibom state governor referred the matter to the special duties committee to report back “as soon as possible”.

He jokingly said those responsible for the fake news may be seeking revenue as a result of the traffic they could get on their websites.

Read more on Akpabio:

Akpabio fumes as PDP clears Akwa Ibom LG election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won 30 out of 31 local government councils in Akwa Ibom State during the October 6 elections.

Senator Akpabio expressed his dissatisfaction with the PDP's overwhelming win.

The former governor highlighted a past instance where he allowed the opposition to win in Ini LGA during his governorship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng