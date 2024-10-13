President Bola Tinubu's proposal for a one-month national youths conference has been described as an avenue for the youths to air their views about the government

Barrister Oladotun Hassan, the president of the Nigerian Youths Coalition, in an interview with Legit.ng, urged the youths to key into the idea of presenting their views to the government

Hassan maintained that the conference could be a ground for Tinubu to hand over to Nigerian youths after spending eight years

President Bola Tinubu has again been commended for his proposal to hold a one-month national youth conference to channel the country's path to posterity.

Barrister Oladotun Hassan, the president of the Nigerian Youths Coalition, commended the president for the move, adding that it would be an avenue for the youth to actively air their voices on various issues of concern in the country.

Why Nigerians should accept Tinubu's proposal

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the youth leader said the move could indicate that the president was preparing to hand over to youths at the end of his second term tenure.

President Bola Tinubu recently made a groundbreaking announcement during his national broadcast on October 1. He revealed plans to convene a 30-day National Youth Conference designed to tackle young Nigerians' diverse challenges and opportunities.

This conference aims to provide a robust platform for the younger generation to express their concerns, share innovative ideas, and actively contribute to shaping Nigeria's future.

What Tinubu's national youth conference all about

The proposed conference is a significant step towards empowering young Nigerians and ensuring their voices are heard. President Tinubu expresses his commitment to addressing the unique challenges faced by this demographic.

According to the president's broadcast, the 30-day conference will offer a unique opportunity for young people to engage in meaningful discussions, collaborate on solutions, and develop actionable plans for positive change.

Hassan, in his reactions, said:

"The president's speech reads more of intention. Definitely, he is somebody who is ready to learn, somebody who is ready to sit and dialogue. That is why he deliberately offered the Nigerian youths the opportunity of a national conference

"It seems Mr. President is preparing to hand over the country after his eight years tenure to the Nigerian youths. Because it is only a leader who is ready to lead the people would prepare that kind of conversation."

