Group accuses Mohammed, northern PDP governors of plot to exploit Rivers

FCT, Abuja - The chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, and other PDP northern governors have been accused of a plot to use the political crisis in Rivers state to exploit the oil resources of the oil-rich state.

The Niger Delta Reform Agenda (NDRA) alleged that the PDP northern governors have ulterior motives in their sudden interest in the Rivers crisis, primarily their 2027 political ambitions.

The President of the group, Sergeant Danielson, said Governor Mohammed's actions were a calculated move to exploit Rivers State's resources for his political gain.

Danielson made these allegations in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, October 8.

The group raised concerns about the involvement of northern PDP governors in Rivers State politics, stating that it is not a genuine concern for the people.

"Governor Bala Mohammed, who has recently taken on the mantle of an activist among his peers, has shown an unusual and unsettling interest in the affairs of Rivers State while abdicating his role as Bauchi State governor.

"This unhealthy interest is not born out of genuine concern for the people of Rivers State but rather a calculated move to exploit the state’s resources for his political gain.”

Speaking further, he said:

“Governor Bala Mohammed’s actions confirm his desperation to secure a foothold in Rivers State ahead of the 2027 elections. His attempts to ingratiate himself with the people of Rivers State are nothing but a facade, designed to mask his true intentions. The Niger Delta Reform Agenda urges the people of Rivers State to see through this charade and reject any attempts to manipulate them for political gain."

Danielson accused Governor Sim Fubara of allowing “these political opportunists to feast on the state’s resources.”

He alleged that Fubara is a betrayal who had sold Rivers people out for his political ambitions.

The group calls for immediate action to protect the interests of Rivers State.

"Governor Fubara’s willingness to allow northern politicians to exploit Rivers State is a betrayal of the highest order. His actions have not only compromised the state’s resources but also its dignity.”

Fubara discloses cause of disagreement with Wike

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Fubara revealed the cause of his rift with Wike.

The Rivers state governor said the issue he has with Wike is very simple, and it's about power control.

Fubara condemned the recent surge in violence that has resulted in the burning down of some local government secretariats in the state.

