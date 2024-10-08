Chijioke Ihunwo, the newly inaugurated chairperson of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, has ordered the removal of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike’s name from a council building

In a decisive move, Chijioke Ihunwo, the newly inaugurated chairperson of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area in Rivers State, has ordered the removal of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike’s name from a building in the council secretariat.

The administrative block, previously named after Mr. Wike, will now be known as “Obi Wali House.”

Rivers state chairperson orders removal of Wike’s name. Photo credit: X/NyesomeWike

Source: Twitter

Mr. Ihunwo made this announcement during a visit to the council secretariat on Monday, just an hour after hoodlums set ablaze the Ikwerre and Emohua local government secretariats.

The chairperson, who was elected in a local election on Saturday, emphasized his commitment to the community amidst the chaos.

“I want to advise Rivers State Police Command, let them be neutral,” Mr. Ihunwo stated in a video posted on his X handle. He expressed his determination to protect the local government, saying, “For this local government, we will protect and die. They have burnt Ikwerre, and Emouhua (council secretariats). We are ready for them.”

Amidst chaos, Rivers state chairperson strikes against Wike

Pointing to the top of a duplex in the council secretariat with the inscription “Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike ADMIN BLOCK,” Mr. Ihunwo declared, “He (Wike) does not allow the people to rest.

On that note, as the chairperson of the council I have renamed it Obi Wali House,” amidst cheers from onlookers. He added that the changes would be implemented the following morning and dared anyone to challenge his decision.

Mr. Wike, who first served as chairperson of Obio/Akpor local government council for two terms ending in 2007, later became chief of staff to then-Governor Rotimi Amaechi and was appointed minister of state for Education under former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

The recent attacks on the council secretariats occurred after the police, citing a court order, barred officers from providing security for the election.

Following the elections, the police unsealed all the council secretariats in Rivers, leaving them vulnerable to the hoodlums who took advantage of the situation.

Mr. Ihunwo’s bold actions and statements underscore the tense political climate in Rivers State and his resolve to assert his authority and protect his community.

Fubara shares details of rift with Tinubu’s minister

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has confessed that he knelt to beg his predecessor and the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on several occasions.

Fubara explained that he begged Wike to sheathe his sword and allow peace to reign in the state.

Source: Legit.ng