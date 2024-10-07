Dr. Gbe Benjamin Orduen, a PDP chieftain, has said ex-governor NyesomWike'ss political standing is weakening after his recent Local Government election defeat in Rivers state

Orduen revealed Wike's next move is to weaken the PDP, accusing him of trying to destroy the party despite benefiting from it the most during his political career

Wike's role as a political contractor for President Tinubu is now uncertain, as Orduen notes that his once-effective tactics are failing

FCT, Abuja—Following the recent Local Government election defeat, former Governor Nyesom Wike's political standing appears to be faltering.

In this light, Dr Gbe Benjamin Orduen, a former House of Representatives aspirant and the national secretary of the PDP national youth movement revealed Wike's next agenda as destroying the PDP.

A top PDP chieftain, Gbe Benjamin speaks about Nyesom Wike's defeat in Rivers Photo credit: Siminalayi Fubara/Nyesom Wike

Source: Facebook

The PDP stalwart also raised concerns about his (Wike) future in the political landscape, adding that he has lost relevance to Tinubu after his defeat in Rivers.

He alleged:

"Wike, who has benefited the most from the PDP, is now on a mission to destroy it. However, his defeat shows that no one is bigger than the democratic process."

PDP chieftain speaks on howWike'ss Rivers strategy backfired

Orduen disclosed that Wike's alleged tactics of manipulating the electoral process and undermining opposition parties are now failing.

Orduen suggests that Wike, who was once a dominant figure in Rivers politics, has seen his political influence crumble, particularly after his defeat in the recent LG elections.

Orduen said.

"Wike's strategy of securing court injunctions at the last minute to derail opponents is a tactic that no longer works.

"The people of Rivers have spoken — they want real democracy, not manipulation."

According to Orduen, Wike's future as a political contractor for President Bola Tinubu, who aims to weaken the opposition, is now uncertain.

Orduen noted:

"The man who once believed he could control Rivers politics through manipulation is now facing the consequences of his hubris.

"His role as a political contractor for Tinubu — to destroy the opposition party — is now in jeopardy."

Jonathan warns Fubara, Wike, others over Rivers LGA election

In another development, Legit,.ng reported that former President Goodluck Jonathan has cautioned Rivers state governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike over the local government election in the state.

According to the former president, the Saturday, October 5, local government election in Rivers state has sparked intense interest and concern among political stakeholders, democracy lovers, and security experts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng