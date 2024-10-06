President Bola Tinubu has finalized the list for his cabinet reshuffle, with an announcement expected soon

Amidst growing pressure due to economic challenges and protests, Tinubu aims to replace underperforming ministers

The reshuffle will involve significant changes, including the potential scrapping and merging of certain ministries

In a significant development, President Bola Tinubu has reportedly completed the list of names and designations for his reshuffled cabinet.

Multiple sources within the Presidency, who spoke to Saturday PUNCH on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the President had finalized the list of ministers to be dropped and those to be retained.

The list was expected to be released on Thursday night, shortly after Tinubu arrived in the United Kingdom for his two-week annual leave.

During a three-day retreat for cabinet members and presidential aides last November, Tinubu announced the establishment of a Central Delivery Coordination Unit.

This unit, headed by his Special Adviser on Policy Coordination, Hadiza Bala-Usman, was tasked with measuring the performance of ministers and other top government officials. Tinubu emphasized that these periodic performance reports would determine who would stay or leave the cabinet.

"If you are performing, nothing to fear. If you miss the objective, we’ll review it. If no performance, you leave us. No one is an island and the buck stops on my desk," the President stated.

One year after the inauguration of his cabinet in August, Sunday PUNCH reported that a reshuffle was imminent. However, officials could not specify the exact timing. It was gathered that the shakeup would go beyond mere portfolio swaps.

Some ministries, such as the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, are expected to be scrapped, while others will be split or merged.

Officials, speaking on Friday under the condition of anonymity, revealed that the list was ready but that the President had decided to "sleep on it" for a little while.

"We are just waiting for the go-ahead. All I know is that we are waiting for him to send the new names of those he wants to drop and those he wants to appoint. We have been expecting them since yesterday (Thursday). I am not sure of any specifics regarding names for now. The last I know, he (the President) said he wants to sleep over the list again before he releases it. Maybe he still wants to change his mind about some names," a source disclosed.

As the nation awaits the official announcement, the anticipation surrounding the reshuffle continues to build, reflecting the high stakes and significant implications for Tinubu's administration.

