The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has threatened to ground Nigerian universities

The Zonal Coordinator of ASUU Nsukka Zone, Raphael Amokaha, made this known on Wednesday and criticized the federal government for dismissing a negotiated agreement and imposing a “take it or leave it” offer

ASUU is demanding the payment of four months’ withheld salaries, improved remuneration, earned allowances, and the implementation of the 2009 agreements with the government

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has raised concerns over the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government’s failure to address the issues that have plagued the nation’s university system.

ASUU Nsukka Zone warned that another strike may be imminent if the situation persists.

The Zonal Coordinator of ASUU Nsukka Zone, Raphael Amokaha, made this known in a statement issued in Makurdi, Benue state capital, on Wednesday, October 3, The Punch reported.

According to him, the Union’s decision to hold off on industrial action since the suspension of the 2022 strike was a display of patriotism and selflessness.

However, the federal government’s continuous neglect of the education sector is now pushing ASUU towards considering another strike, Vanguard reported.

“The Union has bent backwards to avoid industrial disharmony in our public universities by seeking an amicable resolution of the issues in contention,” Amokaha said.

Reflecting on the circumstances that led to the 2022 strike, Amokaha recounted how the Union had been left with no choice after the government brushed aside a negotiated agreement and instead imposed a “take it or leave it” offer.

He added that despite years of negotiations, little progress has been made in addressing the core issues affecting Nigerian universities.

