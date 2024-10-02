Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has declared Thursday, October 3 and Friday, October 4, 2024 as public holidays to enable residents of the state to travel to their various communities to fully participate in the Saturday, October 5, Local Government elections.

The governor also announced strict restrictions on vehicular movement of residents from midnight on Friday, October 4 to 5pm on Election Day.

He made the declarations in a statewide broadcast to the people of the State at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

The statement reads:

“Against these backgrounds, I wish to assure every resident that the election for the 23 Local Government Councils in Rivers State shall be held on Saturday 5th October 2024 throughout the State.

“The State Government has provided the necessary funds and logistics for RSIEC, which has assured me that it is fully prepared and ready to conduct and deliver a fair, free, and credible Local Government Council election as scheduled.

“Therefore, I wish to advise and request all registered voters to go to their polling units to exercise their franchise by voting for the candidates of their choice as security personnel would be there to maintain order and ensure peaceful polls as a matter of constitutional duty.

“We are leaving no stone unturned to enable all registered voters to travel to their communities to participate and peacefully exercise their civic responsibility at their polling units.

“To this end, I hereby declare Thursday and Friday, the 3rd and 4th of October 2024 as public holidays for citizens to travel to their communities and participate in the election.

