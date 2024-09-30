"Nigerians Should Mourn": PDP Chieftain Questions Nigeria's Freedom at 64

Nigerians have been urged to reflect on the retrogression the country is experiencing rather than celebrating the 64th Independence Day celebration

PDP Chieftain Rilwan Olanrewaju lamented that the country is experiencing bad governance, corruption and many others at the hands of its leaders

The PDP chieftain then called for homemade democracy that would be inclusive and address the needs of the people

Rilwan Olanrewaju, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has questioned Nigeria's freedom as the country prepares to celebrate its 64th Independence Day.

Speaking in an exclusive interview ahead of the celebration with Legit.ng, Olanrewaju opined that Nigerians should mourn the country's retrogressive governance rather than celebrate its independence while faulting the government.

Olanerewaju's comment came amid Nigeria's 64th Independence Day celebration, with several Nigerians hoping to talk to people about the country's state.

The PDP chieftain said:

"It is imperative to consider whether we have truly achieved independence and possess the genuine freedom to proudly identify ourselves as Nigerians. The current state of Nigeria is regrettably regressive, to the extent that it is becoming increasingly uninhabitable for the average citizen due to the detrimental policies and corruption of our leaders.

"In light of this, it is my contention that we must establish a distinctive form of democracy tailored to our unique needs, as the current federal system has proven ineffective.

"It is disheartening to observe that the concept of democracy, as understood by those in power, has been reduced to a means of embezzling public resources for personal gain and that of their associates, with no regard for the well-being of the general population.

"In truth, the forthcoming national holiday offers little cause for celebration. Instead, Nigerians should mourn the dire current state of affairs, which offers little prospect of improvement in the near future."

Source: Legit.ng