Former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo was the highlight of a wedding he attended over the weekend

The politician demonstrated how strong his knees were by taking over the dance floor and leading the newlywed couple to the aisle

The viral video captured Obasanjo perfectly emulating the couple's dance steps, spurring reactions online

Nigerian's former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, turned heads on social media following his recent appearance.

The much-loved politician was a wedding guest over the weekend and made sure he partook in the events of the ceremony.

Obasanjo showed off his dance moves. Credit: @ayomiic

A viral video captured Obasanjo dancing alongside the bride and groom, captivating many with the manner in which he matched their pace and body movements.

While details of the newlyweds are yet to emerge, netizens have expressed their admiration at the former head of state.

Watch the video below:

Obasanjo spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

debonairz:

"The Happiest Retiree in this country."

blackboidust:

"It's obvious former Nigeria president strong pass Naira "

kelvin_kertz:

"This is what is expected of people in their age bracket, enjoying the last years of their lives. But Tinubu si mba, kedu ihe mmadu ji isi kote na this country."

tfortunde:

"Man enjoying his last days beautifully. May you live long baba."

olivia__davids:

"This is what tinubu should be doing as retirement plan, instead of dragging a seat he can’t function well in."

trusted_interiors:

"I won make Tinubu do this thing I won check something."

jumi_bi:

"Ex president strong pass current president?? Osalobua lahor."

ucuzr23:

"Make another president no sha try am,else na trip to London."

How Obasanjo, Gowon formalised fuel subsidy

Legit.ng earlier reported that former military heads of state Olusegun Obasanjo and Yakubu Gowon have been blamed for institutionalising the fuel subsidy regime in Nigeria.

Niyi Akinsiju, the chairman of IMPI, said the two former heads of state introduced subsidies when the country was making large profits from oil sales.

Akinsiju then blamed the labour unions for opposing the implementation of fuel subsidies, adding that it was no longer sustainable.

