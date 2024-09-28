Global site navigation

BREAKING: Tinubu Makes 9 Fresh Appointments Into New Agency, Full List Emerge
Nigeria

BREAKING: Tinubu Makes 9 Fresh Appointments Into New Agency, Full List Emerge

by  Adekunle Dada 2 min read
  • President Bola Ahmed Tinubu made nine new appointments for the North West Development Commission (NWDC)
  • Tinubu appointed the governing board of the Commission including the Chairman, MD/CEO, and members on Saturday, September 2024
  • The presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, said Tinubu has forwarded the names of members of the inaugural governing board to the Senate for confirmation

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed the governing board of the North West Development Commission (NWDC).

Tinubu appointed Ambassador Haruna Ginsau (Jigawa) as Chairman and Professor Abdullahi Shehu Ma’aji (Kano) as MD/CEO.

Tinubu appoints governing board of North West Development Commission
Tinubu has forwarded the names of members of the NWDC inaugural Governing Board to the Senate for confirmation. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956/@officialABAT
Source: Twitter

The Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a statement issued via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @aonanuga1956.

Onanuga said Tinubu also forwarded the names of the Chairman and members of the inaugural Governing Board of the commission to the Senate for confirmation.

According to the statement, this was done after Tinubu signed the North West Development Commission Bill into law on 24 July, marking a crucial milestone in the Commission's establishment.

"President Tinubu's unwavering commitment to supporting the NWDC in its mission to bring sustainable development to the North West is steadfast."

NWDC Governing Board Nominees:

  • Chairman: Ambassador Haruna Ginsau (Jigawa)
  • MD/CEO: Professor Abdullahi Shehu Ma’aji (Kano)

Members:

  • Dr. Yahaya Umar Namahe (Sokoto)
  • Hon. Aminu Suleiman (Kebbi)
  • Sen. Tijani Yahaya Kaura (Zamfara)
  • Hon. Abdulkadir S. Usman (Kaduna)
  • Hon. Engr. Muhammad Ali Wudil (Kano)
  • Shamsu Sule (Katsina)
  • Nasidi Ali (Jigawa)

The presidential spokesperson said the nominated board members are expected to contribute their wealth of experience and expertise to the Commission's mandate of developing the North-West region.

Onanuga said the NWDC will focus on catalysing significant growth, economic empowerment, and social development of the region.

President Tinubu makes 7 new appointments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu continued to make new appointments in different agencies and ministries.

On Friday, September 27, Tinubu appointed seven executive directors for the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, noted that the appointments take immediate effect.

