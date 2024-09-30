The APC governorship candidate in the Edo gubernatorial election, Monday Okpebholo, has been declared the winner of the poll by INEC

Following the declaration, the APC control states have been increased while that of the PDP logically reduced by one

The full list of states under the control of other political parties, including the Labour Party, NNPP and APGA, has also been compiled

Senator Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner of the just concluded Edo state governorship election, which was held on Saturday, September 21.

Following the announcement by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the electoral umpire subsequently handed the APC flagbearer the certificate of return.

According to INEC, the APC candidate polled 291,667 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo, came second with 247,274 votes. Meanwhile, Labour Party's Olumide Akpata emerged third with 22,763 votes.

According to the election result announced by INEC and monitored by Legit.ng, the APC won eleven local government areas in the state, while the PDP won seven of the councils.

The PDP, which won 28 governorship seats at its height in 1999, boasted of controlling the country for 60 unbroken years, but losing Edo state has reduced the leading opposition states to 12 once Okpebholo is sworn in on November 12, 2024.

On the other hand, the APC will not control 21 states. The party is getting closer to its best outing in 2015 when it controlled 22 states after the general elections.

Below is how the PDP and the APC now stand in terms of the state under their control following the outcome of the Edo state governorship election.

Below is the list of states controlled by the APC

Benue Borno Cross River Ebonyi Edo Ekiti Gombe Imo Jigawa Kaduna Katsina Kebbi Kogi Kwara Lagos Nasarawa Niger Ogun Ondo Sokoto Yobe

List of states controlled by the PDP

Adamawa Akwa Ibom Bauchi Bayelsa Delta Enugu Osun Oyo Rivers Plateau Taraba Zamfara

States control by Labour Party, NNPP and APGA

Abia, Kano, and Anambra are other states controlled by the Labour Party, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), respectively.

However, an off-cycle governorship election will soon be held in Anambra, where the APC and PDP have been gearing up to take over the state from the APGA.

