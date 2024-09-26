The Edo state governorship election highlighted the persistent issue of gender imbalance in Nigerian politics

Only one female candidate, Patience Ofure-Key, was among the 17 governorship candidates and just five female deputy governorship candidates out of 17

This disparity underscores the need to implement 35% affirmative action for women's political inclusion, a goal that remains unfulfilled despite a landmark court ruling in 2022

Benin City, Edo state - In the aftermath of the Edo state governorship election, gender imbalance in Nigerian politics remains a significant issue. This is underscored by the fact that only one female candidate, Patience Ofure-Key of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), participated in the race.

Her candidacy, a testament to her courage, underscores the ongoing struggle for female representation, as she was the sole woman among 17 governorship candidates.

Similarly, the fact that only five women were listed as deputy governorship candidates highlights the urgent need to implement 35% affirmative action for women's political inclusion.

Ofure-Key's candidacy is not just about politics; it is a significant and bold statement against Nigeria's entrenched gender inequality in governance.

At 50, with dual citizenship in Nigeria and the United States, she brings a wealth of experience in health, business, and philanthropy.

Despite these credentials, she faced a tough contest, particularly as a candidate from a smaller party, competing against a political environment dominated by men.

This election again exposes the widening gap between Nigeria's National Gender Policy, which calls for 35% women's representation in elective and appointive positions, and the reality on the ground.

Although a landmark 2022 court ruling, following the litigation championed by the Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWTF) and other civil society organisations, ordered the federal government to reserve 35% of public sector appointments for women, progress has been limited at the state level.

Even President Bola Tinubu, who pledged in his 2023 inaugural address to ensure substantial female representation in his administration, Nigerians have seen little improvement, with women comprising only 5% of his cabinet a year later.

Edo 2024: A gender divide in deputy roles

Of the 17 governorship candidates, only five feature women as deputy governor picks, representing a mere 29% gender representation in these slots.

While occupying deputy roles, these women are often overshadowed by their male counterparts in a political culture that still views women's leadership as secondary.

The female deputy governorship candidates in the Edo 2024 election include Obazee Ramatu (Action Democratic Party), Ovarenua Paul (All People's Party), Omorogbe Kingsley (Boot Party), Isopkan Ihueghian (New Nigeria People's Party), and Idubor Joyce (Zenith Labour Party). These women, much like Ofure-Key, are taking on roles that should position them to influence policy decisions.

However, the likelihood of them breaking through to more prominent leadership roles remains uncertain.

The fight for gender equality in Nigerian politics

Despite Nigerian women making up nearly half of the country's population and contributing significantly to political movements, their representation in decision-making roles remains dismal.

The 2024 Edo election reminds one that the battle for gender parity is far from over. According to INEC, there are 2,629,025 registered voters in the state, of which 1,370,061 are male (52%) and 1,258,964 are female (48%). This balance in voter demographics is not reflected in the political candidates.

While Nigerian women have long been active participants in elections, turning out to vote in large numbers, their presence on ballots and in political offices remains scarce.

For every Ofure-Key stepping up to run for governor, there are countless other women whose political ambitions are stifled by cultural, financial, and systemic barriers.

Beyond the Edo 2024 election: What's at stake?

The 35% affirmative action for women in politics remains a distant goal. The landmark court ruling mandating more female appointments has not filtered down to the state level, where gender equity is sorely lacking. Ofure-Key's candidacy is a rallying cry for the need to bridge the gender gap in governance, not just in Edo but across Nigeria.

Patience Ofure-Key's bid for the governorship might not follow the usual political script, but her presence on the ballot sends a clear message: the fight for gender parity in Nigeria is far from over.

While Ofure-Key and other female candidates might be outnumbered, their courage to run is a crucial step toward realising the 35% affirmative action goal, a goal that will continue to be fought long after the election.

Political analyst speaks on Edo governorship election

Meanwhile, Chidi Chinedu, a political analyst, has said the Edo 2024 governorship election was influenced by zoning, federal might, and alleged electoral manipulation.

“Zoning, federal might, and, as we are beginning to learn, some level of electoral manipulation played a key role in the election," Chinedu told Legit.ng.

"The APC and PDP’s decision to tactically zone the candidacy to Edo Central technically schemed out the LP candidate and made it a two-horse race. The sentiment of the people also seemed aligned with the zoning, in the spirit of fairness and inclusiveness."

