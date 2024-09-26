Former President Goodluck Jonathan emphasized that technology alone cannot resolve Nigeria’s electoral challenges

Jonathan highlighted that most conflicts in Africa, including Nigeria, stem from the contestation for political power, urging leaders to prioritize peace

Jonathan argued that politics becomes corrupt due to the attitudes of those involved, calling for an attitudinal shift to foster peace

FCT, Abuja - Former President Goodluck Jonathan has cautioned that relying solely on technology will not resolve Nigeria’s electoral challenges.

He emphasised that the human mindset is crucial in overcoming the nation’s political issues.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan speaks on Nigeria's electoral challenges Photo credit: Andrew Burton

Source: Getty Images

The former President made this statement during an event organized by the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) in Abuja to mark the International Day of Peace, This Day reported.

Jonathan, who peacefully transferred power to an opposition party after losing the 2015 presidential election, said that despite the use of technology in the recent Edo State governorship election, tensions persisted due to perceived irregularities.

His words:

“Technology alone cannot fix our electoral problems. If the human mind is corrupt, it will manipulate the technology.”

He urged Nigerians to adopt a positive attitude towards politics, warning that without this shift, even the most advanced technological solutions would be ineffective.

GEJ: Conflict in Africa fueled by leadership struggles

Jonathan linked many of Africa’s conflicts, including those in Nigeria, to the struggle for power, Vanguard reported.

He observed:

“Globally, 10 top countries conflict, and three of them are in sub-Saharan Africa. When you analyze these conflicts, most stem from leadership struggles and the contestation for power.”

He added that political conflicts in Nigeria were a reflection of this broader African problem.

GEJ explains why politics is not a dirty game

The former president also addressed the perception that politics is inherently corrupt, stating,

“People say politics is a dirty game, but it’s the players with dirty minds and hearts who make it so.”

Echoing remarks by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Jonathan called for an attitudinal change, stressing that the solution lies in fostering a culture of peace.

Edo governorship election: "Address all concerns," UK tells INEC

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the British High Commission has released an official statement on the recently concluded 2024 Edo State governorship election, commending the peaceful conduct of the exercise and urging continued calm as the electoral process proceeds.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, September 25, the UK, through the British High Commission, acknowledged the role of voters and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in ensuring a largely smooth election day.

According to the UK, the general atmosphere during the polls was encouraging.

