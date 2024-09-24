The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna state suffered a major setback on Monday, September 23

10,000 supporters of Senator Shehu Sani have dumped the PDP defected for the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Senator Sani is under massive pressure as his supporters are urging him to return back to the ruling APC

Kaduna state - No fewer than 10,000 supporters of Senator Shehu Sani have dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defected for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state.

They stormed the 2023 APC Campaign Office at NEPA Roundabout, carrying posters of Senator Sani on Monday, September 23.

The supporters said Shehu Sani will officially decamp to the APC in the coming week. Photo credit: Shehu Sani

As reported by The Nation, Sani’s supporters came from across the 23 local government areas of the state.

Senator Sani's supporters urged him to return to the APC. His supporters said they are convinced the former lawmaker will officially return to the APC in the coming week.

The former Campaign Director, of Senator Sani in the PRP, Monday Jaji, said he has been struggling for Sani’s defection for over two years.

He said this is due to the former federal lawmaker's track record of achievements while representing Kaduna central senatorial district in the national assembly from 2015 to 2019.

Jaji said Sani is a man of the masses and stands for the truth, Vanguard reports.

“When he was a Senator, Comrade Shehu Sani built seven hospitals across his constituency. He distributed over 200 transformers to communities, assisted the poor masses, and even bought a house for the destitute on Kano Road.

“Shehu Sani built a hospital in Chikun and built 3 in Igabi Local Government, Rigachikun, and Giwa Local Government.”

Shehu Sani reacts to Edo election results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Sani reacted to the outcome of the governorship election in Edo state on Saturday, September 21.

Sani said the money of the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Olumide Akpata will not be available for any Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) to "chop".

Nigerians have reacted to Sani's opinion on why Akpata might not hire the services of a SAN or even go to court to challenge the outcome of the election.

