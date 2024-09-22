The PDP has accused INEC of excluding its agents from the collation process for the 2024 Edo gubernatorial election while giving APC agents unfettered access

The party also reported an attack at the Etsako West collation center, where gunfire left the council's Vice Chairman critically injured

PDP officials, led by Governor Godwin Obaseki, protested at the INEC state office, calling for a review of the compromised process

Benin, Nigeria — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday leveled serious allegations against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the ongoing collation of results for the 2024 Edo governorship election.

The party accused INEC of denying its agents access to the state collation center while agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were allegedly given unfettered entry.

PDP alleges that INEC is favouring APC. Photo: Facebook

Source: Twitter

PDP scrambles resources

During a briefing at the PDP's Situation Room in Benin, Adamawa State Governor and Chairman of the PDP Campaign Council, Ahmadu Umaru, expressed deep concerns over the disruption of the collation process in several local government areas.

According to him, collation in key LGAs, such as Oredo, Ikpoba-Okha, and Egor, was abruptly halted and moved to the INEC State Headquarters under questionable circumstances.

"Collation processes in these areas were interrupted and illegally relocated to the INEC office in Benin, reportedly on the orders of an Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of police," Umaru stated. "This action completely violated the statutory rules for collation."

The PDP agents were then directed to converge at the INEC State Headquarters in Aduwawa, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area for the completion of the collation process, he narrated.

However, upon arrival, Umaru alleged that PDP agents were denied entry, while APC agents were granted full access to participate in the exercise.

Umaru accused INEC of violating the Electoral Act and compromising the neutrality the commission is meant to uphold.

The situation escalated further when senior APC officials, reportedly accompanied by police, allegedly stormed the Etsako West Local Government collation center, firing shots indiscriminately.

The attack, according to Umaru, left the council's Vice Chairman critically injured from gunshot wounds and prevented the delivery of results from Wards 7 and 11.

He accused INEC of violating the Electoral Act and compromising the neutrality a 2-kilometer blockade. It took the intervention of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to gain entry into the INEC office, where he registered the PDP's formal protest against what the party described as widespread irregularities.

The PDP has called for a review of the collation process, insisting that the integrity of the election has been compromised by the exclusion of its agents and the violent disruptions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng