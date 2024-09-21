INEC officials Absent at PDP Candidate's Polling Unit, Details Emerge
- INEC officials are yet to resume at the polling unit of Asue Ighodalo, the candidate of the PDP in the ongoing Edo governorship election
- The PDP candidate will be voting at his Idinrio community in Ewohimi, the Esan southeast local government area of the state
- The report indicated that INEC officials and other political stakeholders were absent at the polling unit two hours after the official resumption time
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in Nigeria with Our Convenient Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
The officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are yet to resume the voting process two hours after official resumption at the polling unit of Asue Ighodalo, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Ighodalo is from the Idinrio community in Ewohimi, the Esan southeast local government area in Edo state.
According to Channels TV, the community is quiet and calm, like a graveyard, as there was no sign of INEC officials and other political stakeholders on the ground for the election.
Brief note about Ighodalo, PDP candidate
Ighodalo's entry into politics was driven by his desire to make a positive impact on the lives of Edo people. He began his political journey at the grassroots level, engaging with community members and understanding their needs. His dedication and leadership skills quickly earned him recognition and respect within the political sphere.
He has held various key positions in Edo State's government, leveraging his expertise to drive economic growth, improve infrastructure, and enhance social services. His accomplishments have endeared him to the people, who appreciate his commitment to their well-being.
The PDP candidate is also known for his philanthropic efforts, particularly in education and healthcare. He has supported initiatives providing scholarships, healthcare services, and economic empowerment programs for vulnerable populations. His selfless service has earned him numerous awards and accolades.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844