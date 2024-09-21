INEC officials are yet to resume at the polling unit of Asue Ighodalo, the candidate of the PDP in the ongoing Edo governorship election

The PDP candidate will be voting at his Idinrio community in Ewohimi, the Esan southeast local government area of the state

The report indicated that INEC officials and other political stakeholders were absent at the polling unit two hours after the official resumption time

The officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are yet to resume the voting process two hours after official resumption at the polling unit of Asue Ighodalo, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ighodalo is from the Idinrio community in Ewohimi, the Esan southeast local government area in Edo state.

INEC has not resumed at the Ighodalo polling unit Photo Credit: @Aighodalo

Source: Twitter

According to Channels TV, the community is quiet and calm, like a graveyard, as there was no sign of INEC officials and other political stakeholders on the ground for the election.

Brief note about Ighodalo, PDP candidate

Ighodalo's entry into politics was driven by his desire to make a positive impact on the lives of Edo people. He began his political journey at the grassroots level, engaging with community members and understanding their needs. His dedication and leadership skills quickly earned him recognition and respect within the political sphere.

He has held various key positions in Edo State's government, leveraging his expertise to drive economic growth, improve infrastructure, and enhance social services. His accomplishments have endeared him to the people, who appreciate his commitment to their well-being.

The PDP candidate is also known for his philanthropic efforts, particularly in education and healthcare. He has supported initiatives providing scholarships, healthcare services, and economic empowerment programs for vulnerable populations. His selfless service has earned him numerous awards and accolades.

Source: Legit.ng