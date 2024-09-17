The petrol crisis is threatening the Edo state governorship election as All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) set for a showdown on Saturday, September 21

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has increased the amount payable to the transport unions

The Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, said the new amount is due to the increase in the price of fuel

Benin-City, Edo state - The Saturday 21 Edo state governorship election is being threatened by the ongoing nationwide fuel crisis in the country.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been forced to increase its financial commitment to the transport unions that would be involved in the election.

The Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, said the decision was taken after a meeting held at the INEC State Office in Benin-City, on Friday, September 13.

As reported by The Punch, those in attendance at the meeting, include INEC boss, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, with representatives of the three major transport unions – National Union of Road Transport Workers, the National Association of Road Transport Owners, and the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria.

He added that all the parties agreed on all areas of concern during the meeting.

“INEC agreed to increase the amount payable to them due to the increase in per litre price of fuel, and the terms of the MoU were agreed upon.

“The three unions thereafter gave their commitment to work hard for the successful conduct of the Edo Governorship election.”

Who will Emerge next Edo state governor?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party have strong interests in winning the forthcoming governorship election in Edo state.

While the governorship candidates, Asue Ighodalo (PDP), Monday Okpebholo (APC) and Olumide Akpata (Labour Party), are having their first political challenge, President Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi have something to gain.

Tinubu, Atiku and Obi need to win the state to solidify their chances in the 2027 presidential election.

