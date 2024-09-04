Vice-President Kashim Shettima has described billionaires, Bill Gates and Aliko Dangote as “two distinguished individuals whose commitment to Nigeria’s progress is unparalleled”

Shettima said Dangote and Gates have invested enormous resources into the welfare of Nigerians, spanning critical areas such as health, agriculture, nutrition, and education

Legit.ng reports that Gates and Dangote were at the presidential villa in Abuja, on Wednesday, September 4

FCT, Abuja - Just before the 144th national economic council (NEC) meeting held on Wednesday, September 4, vice president (VP) Kashim Shettima welcomed Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and his team.

Legit.ng reports that Gates—who is on a two-day visit to Nigeria—was accompanied to the presidential villa, Abuja, by Aliko Dangote, the billionaire chairman of Dangote Industries Limited.

Bill Gates is in Nigeria to work with the government and other partners to help address a range of health issues. Photo credits: @AlalBariton, @officialSKSM

Per a statement released by Stanley Nkwocha, the senior special assistant to the president on media and communications (office of the vice president), the men discussed areas of intervention in Nigeria, which included health, polio eradication, nutrition/maternal mortality, agriculture, and other issues.

Nkwocha said:

"Shettima assured the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to global partnerships and support in human development.

"The VP said that everything would be put in place to ensure the total success of the programmes lined up by the foundation in Nigeria."

Shettima—standing in for President Bola Tinubu who travelled to China—called for a formidable alliance among key players in government at all levels as well as development partners in the bid to wriggle Nigerians out of poverty and enhance the quality of life for all the citizens.

Furthermore, the vice president commended 'the efforts of development partners', particularly Messrs Gates and Dangote. The Nigerian No.2 citizen described both men as “two distinguished individuals whose commitment to Nigeria’s progress is unparalleled”.

Shettima said:

“Mr. Gates, in particular, has been a steadfast friend of Nigeria, contributing immensely to our nation's inclusive economic growth and the well-being of our people in both tumult and tranquillity."

