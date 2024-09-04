Kano Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II has said he was ready to mediate in the Fulani crisis rocking Nigeria, only if President Bola Tinubu-led federal government will support his efforts

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has offered to mediate in the Fulani crises in Nigeria, but stressed that his intervention can only be successful with the backing of the Federal Government led by President Bola Tinubu.

Emir Sanusi highlighted the importance of leveraging the government's resources and authority to implement his proposed strategy, which aims to find a lasting solution to the Fulani problem.

Sanusi received Fulani group in Kano

Sanusi made the comment while receiving the leadership of Tapital Pulaku Njode Jam Nigeria, a Fulani organization with a presence in all 36 states, at his Palace on Tuesday, September 3.

During the meeting, the Emir expressed his concern about the hardships faced by Fulanis in Nigeria, including social isolation, cattle rustling, and other difficulties.

However, he also acknowledged that some members of the Fulani community have been involved in criminal activities, which have tarnished their people's reputation.

Sanusi seeks FG support to solve Fulani problem

Sanusi proposed a joint intervention with the Federal Government to address the crises, particularly between Fulanis and farmers, and to prevent further criminal activities.

His statement reads in part:

“It is not untrue that there are some bad eggs amongst the Fulanis who have thrown the good names of the people to the mud and subjected them to what they are facing today."

