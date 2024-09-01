Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Beijing, China - AbdulRasheed Shehu, the special assistant on broadcast media to Atiku Abubakar, has accused Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, the minister of defence, of "sycophancy".

Legit.ng had reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrived in Beijing, China, on Sunday, September 1, for a state visit.

President Bola Tinubu arrives at Beijing Capital Airport ahead of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation on September 1, 2024, in Beijing, China. Photo credit: Pool

The Nigerian leader will also be attending the 9th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit themed 'Joining Hands to Advance Modernisation and Build High-Level China-Africa Community with Shared Future'.

Badaru was among the Nigerian public officials who made the trip to China.

In a video shared by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Badaru, 61, could be seen shaking hands with Tinubu, 72, and heard saying, "welcome daddy".

Reacting to the moment, Shehu mocked the minister.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account:

"Badaru greeted BAT by saying, "Welcome, Daddy," in a display of sycophancy."

Legit.ng reports that Badaru is a key ally of Tinubu.

In May 2015 as governor of Jigawa state, Badaru recalled how Tinubu’s support made it possible for him to win the governorship election in 2015.

The then-governor disclosed that he is one of the few who could walk into Tinubu’s bedroom and wake him up even if he was sleeping, adding that a strong bond exists between them.

Ayodele discloses only way to unseat Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the spiritual head of the Inri evangelical church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has said the opposition must form an alliance to defeat President Tinubu in 2027.

Ayodele in a recent social media post, asked the opposition to build a force and put a candidate forward in the next presidential election.

Called Jagaban, or “leader of the warriors,” by his supporters, Tinubu is a longtime political power broker in the prominent West African nation.

