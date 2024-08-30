The gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the September governorship election in the state, Olumide Akpata, has cleared the air on how his campaign is being funded

Akpata maintained that he is not answerable to any godfather including Governor Obaseki, whose anointed candidate is PDP’s Asue Ighodalo

The former NBA chairman also noted that he could not be remote-controlled by any political benefactor if elected in the poll

Olumide Akpata, the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Edo state, has denied being sponsored by Governor Godwin Obaseki, as speculated ahead of the September 21 election.

Akpata:"I'm funding himself, not plan B to Obaseki

The immediate past president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) made the rebuttal when he appeared as a guest on Thursday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today.

As reported by The Punch, Akpata said that despite being his kinsman, he could not be a Plan B for Obaseki’s government, which the Edo people have rated low for performing woefully in office.

The LP governorship candidate also cleared the air on his campaign funding. Akpata said he is funding himself and he has good friends who believed in him, adding that "your network is your network".

“I have no strings attached. I am not answerable to any godfather. I am not answerable to any political benefactor.

“That is one reason they (Edo people) can trust the Labour Party government because we are answerable to the people,” Akpata added.

