Umuahia, Abia state - Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Benjamin Kalu, said he will consider legal action against two media organisations over distortion of his statement.

Kalu said his lawyers, KC Nwufor (SAN) are currently advising him on his available rights against all the parties and media platforms.

He stated this while reacting to the controversy due to conflicting reports from ABN TV and Spin 95.3 FM.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, August 21.

During the interview on ABN TV, Kalu discussed his friendship with Abia state governor, Alex Otti and the possibility of him joining the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kalu stated:

"Alex Otti has been my friend for a very long time... every governor in Abia state has always received my support... But we have to push the interest of our party to take over the state."

However, Spin 95.3 FM allegedly distorted the original interview, misinforming the public.

Their version quoted Kalu as saying:

“I will not be the number 6 citizen of the country and another party will govern my state...

"APC will determine who will become the next governor of Abia state... I have told him in person, I have told him publicly that the APC governor will be next in Abia state."

In response, Kalu threatened a lawsuit against Spin 95.3 FM, prompting the radio station to release a statement claiming they did not interview the Deputy Spokesman nor produce, air, or post the interview.

Spin 95.3 FM alleged that they obtained the video from ABN TV's social media platforms and credited them when posting it on their TikTok page.

However, ABN TV countered with a statement challenging Spin 95.3 FM to reproduce the part of their watermarked video that matches the content shared.

They stated that they granted the interview to Kalu, which was posted on their Facebook and YouTube pages.

Spin FM was challenged to explain how their watermark disappeared in the content shared and stamping their watermark on the content they never originally produced.

ABN also asked Spin FM to explain how they got the strange part they edited which was not part of the interview originally released before the last protest.

The distorted interview has led to confusion and controversy, damaging the reputation of Kalu.

Source: Legit.ng