The Arewa Progressives Youth Forum (APYF) has threatened the governor of Zamfara state, Dauda Lawal, and also issued an ultimatum for him to apologise and resign from office

This follows the alleged appointment of a suspected gunrunner, Bashir Hadejia, as Governor Lawal's aide

The group's threat, caution and demand come after Governor Lawal distanced himself from Hajejia's appointment and noted that the “forged” appointment letter was widely circulated for political reasons

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, has been given a 48-hour ultimatum to apologise and resign from office over his alleged involvement in the appointment of a suspected gunrunner, Bashir Hadejia, as an aide.

Zamfara govt denies Hadejia's appointment

Recall that Governor Dauda Lawal said he did not appoint alleged gunrunner, Bashir Hadejia, as his adviser on mining in Zamfara state.

Lawal noted that when he makes appointments he usually tells the media and the positions assigned to the appointees.

The governor added that the Hajejia's “forged” appointment letter was widely circulated for political reasons.

Arewa group threatens protest in Zamfara

Reacting to the development, the Arewa Progressives Youth Forum (APYF) issued a two-day ultimatum. The group condemned the state government's attempt to deceive the public regarding the appointment.

According to the forum, two appointment letters bearing the same date, signature, and content have surfaced, exposing the government's brazen attempt to cover up the truth and mislead the public.

"We are appalled and outraged by the Zamfara State Government's shocking attempt to deceive the public regarding the appointment of Bashir Hadejia, a suspected gunrunner, as an aide to Governor Dauda Lawal," a statement signed by its President Alhaji Muhammadu Kabir, on Friday, August 23, said.

The forum described the alleged alliance between the state government and a criminal suspect as unacceptable and a clear dereliction of duty, especially given the state's struggles with insecurity, including banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism.

The organisation demanded a thorough investigation into the matter and called for those responsible to be held accountable.

It also threatened to take further action, including mass protests and calls for federal intervention, if the Governor fails to comply with the ultimatum.

"The state government's alleged alliance with a criminal suspect is a sign that they may be complicit in or tolerant of criminal activities, further endangering the lives and livelihoods of the people. This is unacceptable and a clear dereliction of duty," Kabir added.

