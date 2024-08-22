Governor Dauda Lawal said he did not appoint alleged gunrunner, Bashir Hadejia, as his adviser on mining in Zamfara state

Lawal said when he makes appointments he usually tells the media and the positions assigned to the appointees

The governor added that the Hajejia's “forged” appointment letter was widely circulated for political reasons

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Gusau, Zamfara state - Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state has denied appointing Bashir Hadejia, who was reportedly arrested for alleged terrorism as an adviser on mining.

Lawal said the purported Hadejia's appointment letter circulating on social media is not from the state government.

Governor Lawal said alleged that the “forged” letter was widely circulated for political reasons Photo credit: Dauda Lawal/@SarkinMota_AMF

The governor stated this during an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday, August 21.

“I did not employ Hadejia as a special adviser. If you look at the letterhead itself and the date, you will know something is fishy somewhere."

Purported Hadejia’s appointment letter is fishy

Governor Lawal said the purported Hadejia’s appointment letter was forged and fishy.

“We issued a statement that we had nothing to do with that. That was a forged letter. All my advisers, when I appoint them, I usually tell the media that I have appointed XYZ in these positions.

Governor Lawal said his administration is transparent and challenged anybody to show him any media organization that reported Hadeji’s appointment.

He alleged that the “forged” letter was widely circulated for political reasons.

“There was never anywhere we mentioned that we appointed Hadejia as adviser but check any other adviser we appointed in Zamfara. There is always news out there in the media.”

According to SaharaReporters, the Mal Abuabkar M. Nakwada, Secretary to the State Government, described the letter as fake and the "handiwork of mischief makers" whose aim is to "mislead the public and smear the good image of Governor Dauda Lawal's administration."

Bashir Hadejia linked to top government officials

Legit.ng earlier reported that Hadeija, a close aide to Nigeria’s junior minister of defence, Bello Matawalle, was arrested for alleged arms trafficking and other crimes.

The development followed multiple intel by a combined team of the police and the Department of State Services (DSS).

The recent arrest of Hadejia ignited a firestorm of reactions across Nigeria after photos and video linked the alleged gunrunner to top government officials.

