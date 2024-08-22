Governor Siminalayi Fubara is embroiled in a political feud with Nyesom Wike, his former boss and current minister of the federal capital territory (FCT)

Legit.ng reports that the political crisis has polarised the PDP hierarchy with one faction loyal to Wike and another standing with Governor Fubara

A meeting was held recently among PDP NWC members, notably to discuss the affairs of the party in Rivers state

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Several members of the national working committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by Umar Damagum, are allegedly collaborating with Nyesom Wike to unseat Siminalayi Fubara, the Rivers state governor.

According to The Punch in a report on Thursday, August 22, the development has split the opposition party’s NWC.

Rivers: Renewed plot to remove Fubara

The newspaper said a top member of the PDP NWC divulged that 12 members of the party’s leadership were allegedly acting on Wike’s orders against Fubara’s interest. Wike is Fubara's predecessor and the current FCT minister.

Those allegedly involved in the plan to sack Fubara are Samuel Anyanwu, the party's national secretary; Umar Bature, the national organising secretary; Setonji Koshoedo, the deputy national secretary; and eight others.

Amid the plot, three members of the NWC: Barrister Kamaldeen Ajibade, a senior advocate and PDP national legal adviser, Debo Ologunagba, the party's national publicity secretary, and Daniel Woyegikuro, the national financial secretary, were reportedly against the move.

In the same vein, another source—also a member of the PDP NWC—stated that the party structure in Rivers state would continue under Wike’s leadership.

Rivers crisis: PDP BoTs make position known

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the chairman of the board of trustees (BoT) of the PDP, Senator Adolphus Wabara, said the future of Nigeria will be lost if the party loses Rivers state.

This is as Governor Fubara declared that Rivers remains a PDP-controlled state, bringing an end to weeks of speculations that he was dumping the main opposition party.

