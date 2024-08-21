Benue APC crisis deepens as the party removed Hon. Augustine Agada and the current executive

Benjamin Omale, the National Chairman of the APC, maintained that the move was to save the party from collapsing and reconcile aggrieved members

This action comes after the court on Wednesday stopped the Benue NWC from sacking Agada and his committee in the state until the expiration of their tenure

The crisis rocking the Benue state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) took another turn on Wednesday when the ruling party's National Working Committee announced the dissolution of the Austine Agada-led executives.

Benue APC inaugurates seven-man committee

In their place, the NWC immediately inaugurated a seven-man caretaker committee to oversee the affairs of the party at the state level for six months.

As reported by The Punch, the newly installed committee comprises Benjamin Omale and Prof Bem Angwe as chairman and secretary, respectively.

Other members include Richard Mzungweve, James Ornguga, Terhemen Ngbea, Helen Agaigbe, and Ali Francis Adah.

APC crisis: Benue court order on Wednesday

This change of leadership comes a few hours after a Benue High Court issued an order preventing the APC from removing removing the state chapter chairman, Hon. Augustine Agada and the current executives of the party.

Justice Theresa Igoche granted the order in response to an ex-parte application filed by Agada and eight others.

The court directed the APC's National Working Committee (NWC) not to remove Agada and the State Working Committee until the expiration of their four-year tenure.

Benue APC crisis

The Benue chapter of the APC has been in conflict with Governor Hyacinth Alia over the leadership of the party in the state.

While the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, supports the Agada-led state working committee, Alia has backed the Benjamin Omakolo-led faction.

APC gives reason for Benue sacking exco

Addressing journalists after the oath-taking ceremony of the caretaker committee, the National Chairman of the APC expressed regret about the situation.

He noted that the decision to dissolve the Benue APC was made to prevent the party from collapsing.

He said:

"We are all aware of the issues we are facing in Benue State, such as factions, counter-factions, litigation, and counter-litigation. The National Working Committee will not allow this to continue. As a party and institution, we should be united. Therefore, to resolve the problem in line with our constitution, the NWC has today dissolved the executive committee of the Benue State chapter. At the same time, the NWC has approved a seven-man caretaker committee to manage the affairs of the party for the next six months."

Appreciating the party leadership for considering them worthy to oversee Benue party affairs, Omale promised to work towards the unity and reconciliation of all aggrieved members in the state.

