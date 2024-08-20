The deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has been lambasted over his recent remarks about Abia state’s political future

Hon. Obi Aguocha of the Labour Party (LP) said there is “no vacancy in Abia state in 2027” for the APC to take over

He described Kalu’s comments as “condescending, denigrating, and disrespectful” towards both Governor Alex Otti and the Labour Party

Umuahia, Abia state - A federal lawmaker, Hon. Obi Aguocha, has told the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, that there is no vacancy for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia state.

Aguocha expressed confidence that the people of Abia would re-elect Governor Alex Otti because of his achievements.

Aguocha described Kalu’s comments as “disrespectful” towards both Governor Otti and the Labour Party. Photo credit: Hon Obi Aguocha/Benjamin Kalu

He stated this while reacting to Kalu’s recent remarks about the state’s political future.

As reported by Daily Trust, Kalu had suggested in a video that the current Governor Otti, would be the last LP governor of Abia.

Legit.ng recalls that the Speaker claimed that the APC would take over the state in 2027.

Kalu expressed a desire to deliver the LP-led state to the APC as a gesture of gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support in the Southeast.

Aguocha, however, rubbished Kalu’s predictions, stating firmly that there is “No vacancy in Abia State in 2027.”

The lawmaker representing Ikwuano, Umuahia North, and Umuahia South Federal Constituency described Kalu’s comments as “condescending, denigrating, and disrespectful” towards both Governor Otti and the Labour Party.

However, another LP lawmaker, Ginger Onwusibe, has defended Kalu’s call for Gov. Alex Otti of Abia to join the APC.

Onwusibe said Kalu did nothing wrong by marketing the APC and asking Otti to join his party.

He argued that Kalu’s intention was misinterpreted, PM News reports.

“What is wrong with what Kalu said? If you listen carefully to what he said, he is only marketing his party and indirectly calling on Oti to come and take an APC ticket.”

Onwusibe said Aguocha would gain nothing by twisting the video to suit his purpose.

According to the LP lawmaker, some of his colleagues had blackmailed him before Governor Alex, claiming that he and Kalu would pair as Governor and Deputy in 2027.

He said it was an unfounded lie and denied ever having sure discussion with anybody in the past.

“This is exactly how the PDP forced me out of the party with unfounded lies.”

