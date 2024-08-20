The federal government of Nigeria has established a 10-member committee that would implement the Supreme Court verdict on LG autonomy

The committee, chaired by SGF Senator George Akume, includes prominent figures such as the Minister of Finance Wale Edun, AGF Lateef Fagbemi, CBN governor Olayemi Cardoso, among others

Segun Imohiosen, director, information & public relations in the Office of the OSGF, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government has set up a 10-member committee to enforce the Supreme Court judgment granting financial autonomy to local governments in Nigeria.

Wale Edun, Bagudu and others makes the list of Tinubu's 10-member committee on enforcement of LG autonomy. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

This was made known in a statement issued and signed by Segun Imohiosen, the director of information and public relations in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), on Tuesday, August 20, in Abuja.

As reported by Vanguard, he noted that the SGF, Senator George Akume, who inaugurated the Inter-Ministerial Committee, would chair it himself.

LG Autonomy: Full list of the 10-member committee

Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu's Special Adviser for Information and Strategy, confirmed the development in a post on his X page.

According to the statement, the members of the committee are as follows:

1. Senator George Akume: Secretary to the Government of the Federation - Chairman

2. Wale Edun: Hon. Minister of Finance & Coordinating Minister of the Economy -Member

3. Lateef Fagbemi: Attorney General of the Federation & Minister of Justice - Member

4. Sen. Abubakar A. Bagudu: Hon. Minister of Budget & Economic Planning

5. Dr. Mrs. Oluwatoyin Sakirat: Accountant General of the Federation

6. Olayemi Cardoso: Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria

7. Okokon Ekanem Udo: Permanent Secretary (Federal Ministry of Finance)

8. Chairman, Revenue Mobilization Allocation & Fiscal Commission

9. Representative of State Governors

10. Representative of Local Governments

"The committee's primary goal is to ensure that local governments are granted full autonomy, allowing them to function effectively without interference from state governments.

"This move is in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR efforts to give appropriate implementation to the provisions of the Constitution, which recognizes local governments as the third tier of government," the statement added.

LG autonomy: FG, governors finally reach 3-month agreement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government is yet to release funds to the 774 local government chairmen, but it has reached an agreement regarding payment with the state governors.

Meanwhile, the agreement for a three-month delay on LG allocations raises concerns about how local governments will manage their operations and salary payments during the period.

However, the minister of finance Wale Edun, has calmed the tension and explained FG's next step on the matter amid negotiations on payment by states.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng