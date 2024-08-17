MURIC has voiced out its displeasure with the Uba Sani administration in Kaduna state, Northwest Nigeria

Legit.ng recalls that Sani, at the town hall meeting on Sunday, March 31, claimed he inherited a massive debt load of $587 million, N85 billion, and 115 contractual commitments from the El-Rufai administration

Subsequently, an ad hoc committee set up by the Kaduna house of assembly recommended the probe of Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of the state

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

Kaduna, Kaduna state - A prominent Islamic human rights organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), on Saturday, August 17, accused the Kaduna state government led by Uba Sani of dragging back the northern region of Nigeria by a hundred years.

MURIC accused the Sani administration of pursuing 'a political vendetta' against former governor Nasir El-Rufai.

The cordial relationship between Kaduna state governor, Uba Sani, and his predecessor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, appears to have gone sour. Photo credits: @ubasanius, @elrufai

Source: Twitter

MURIC attacks Kaduna govt over El Rufai

Specifically, the group criticised the Kaduna state government for allegedly ignoring "all the brilliant legal practitioners in the North" to pick a lawyer from the south-west region 'to prosecute El-Rufai'.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

MURIC’s allegation was contained in a statement issued by its executive director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, obtained by Legit.ng.

Prof. Akintola and El-Rufai share a warm relationship.

MURIC's statement partly reads:

“We are deeply perturbed by the pre-occupation of the Kaduna state government and its state assembly with the profiling of the immediate past governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai.

“Most disturbing is the manner the state government ignored all the brilliant minds in the legal profession in the whole North to pick a human rights lawyer from the South-West for the purpose of prosecuting El-Rufai.

“This is a slap in the face of not only that of legal practitioners in the North but the entire Northern population. It also constitutes a colossal waste of resources as well as an insult and a disservice to the whole North."

Read more Kaduna state news

Alleged fraud: ICPC invites El-Rufai’s ex-aide

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) invited Jimi Lawal, a former special adviser of El-Rufai for interrogation over alleged fraud.

Lawal responded to the invitation, stating that he is not afraid of a probe as he has nothing to hide. He added that he found out about the ICPC invitation after he returned a missed call from an unknown number.

Source: Legit.ng