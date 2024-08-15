The Center for Leadership Legacy International has expressed concerns over the perceived exclusion of the former Tinubu/Shettima Women's Presidential Campaign Council

The Center for Leadership Legacy International has raised concerns about the alleged exclusion of the former Tinubu/Shettima Women's Presidential Campaign Council despite their role in securing the party's victory in the 2023 presidential election.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Centre's Lead Director, Comrade Omonu Gowon-Nelson.

The former Tinubu/Shettima Women's Presidential Campaign Council is a crucial faction within the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tinubu, Shettima urged to incorporate members of the group

The organization urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and his wife to take prompt action by incorporating the group's members into government positions.

This integration, they argued, is not only fair but vital to maintaining trust and ensuring the country's stability, ThisDay reported.

The Gowon-Nelson emphasized that this call aims to ensure recognition of the women's significant contributions and promote inclusivity within the government.

He, likewise, highlighted the sacrifices made by these women, including financial contributions and personal risks during the campaign period.

Gowon-Nelson further disclosed that a recent investigation by the Centre revealed growing dissatisfaction among the former members of the Women's Presidential Campaign Council, despite their unwavering loyalty and dedication to the party's success, Daily Nigerian reported.

He said:

"These women have not only paid their dues, they have demonstrated extraordinary loyalty and devotion to the party, with some making the ultimate sacrifice with their lives and even life savings, contributing millions of naira to fund the campaign.

"They travelled the length and breathe of this country, putting their lives at risk. Yet, in the wake of victory, they face a bitter reality of neglect."

