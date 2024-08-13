Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - Stakeholders within the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, August 13, called on President Bola Tinubu to sack the heads of the nation's oil and gas regulatory agencies.

The APC chieftains cited the alleged failure of the public officials to effectively manage the sector and address the myriad of challenges facing the industry.

Specifically, the Tinubu Legacy Coalition (TLC) in 'a private letter' to President Tinubu demanded the removal of Mele Kyari, Gbenga Komolafe and Farouk Ahmed as heads of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) respectively.

Legit.ng recalls that the trio were appointed by former president, Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the letter signed by Bala Abu, convener/national president; Jeremiah Okino, co-convener; Gabriel Gbana, secretary; Princess Ajibola; Thomas Terna; and 95 others, the stakeholders said the continuous stay in office of the aforementioned agencies' head has done more harm than good to the image of President Tinubu.

They lamented that the sector has been plagued by inefficiencies, corruption, and mismanagement with fuel scarcity, pipeline vandalism, and oil theft rampant the day's order.

The letter, obtained by Legit.ng, reads:

"We are compelled to express our deep concern over the state of the nation's oil and gas industry. Despite the sector's potential to drive economic growth, it has been plagued by inefficiencies, corruption, and mismanagement."

The APC stakeholders continued:

"The sector's contribution to the nation's GDP has dwindled, and the country's reputation has been tarnished.

"The recent accusations by Dangote refinery against international oil companies (IOCs) of colluding to frustrate the local refining industry through underhand tactics are particularly alarming."

Furthermore, the TLC asserted that "the reoccurring queues" at filling stations, "with fuel being sold for as much as 1,000 naira per litre", are a testament to the sector's mismanagement.

The TLC concluded:

"We indict these individuals for their gross failure to perform their duties and their complicity in the sector's downfall. Their continued stay in office is a disservice to President Tinubu's administration and a betrayal of the trust reposed in them."

List of public officials 'Tinubu Legacy Coalition' asked the president to remove below:

Mele Kyari Gbenga Komolafe Farouk Ahmed

Ayodele calls for Mele Kyari's removal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, called on President Tinubu to immediately sack Mele Kyari 'to avoid mother-of-all protest in his administration'.

The outspoken cleric said the hunger protest in the country is a child's play compared to what God allegedly showed him.

Source: Legit.ng