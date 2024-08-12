Edolites For Peace and Progress, a group from Edo State, has called for Philip Shaibu's arrest, accusing him of impersonating the Deputy Governor.

Shaibu had resumed office despite ongoing legal challenges to his reinstatement, which the group describes as a "clear case of impersonation" aimed at destabilizing the state ahead of the governorship election.

Group calls for the arrest of Philip Shaibu in Edo state Photo Credit: @HonPhilipShaibu

Source: Twitter

Madam Adesua Odigie, the group's coordinator, in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Monday, August 12, alleged that Shaibu's actions are illegal and designed to create chaos and confusion in the state.

The group maintained that the legal proceedings regarding Shaibu's reinstatement are still unresolved, adding that the next court hearing was scheduled for September 24, 2024.

According to the statement, Shaibu's actions pose a threat to the stability of Edo State and the integrity of the forthcoming governorship election, according to the group.

Edolites For Peace and Progress condemns Shaibu's actions and calls on security agencies to arrest him immediately to prevent further disruptions in governance.

The group urges the people of Edo to remain vigilant and resist Shaibu's attempts to plunge the state into chaos for personal gain, emphasizing the importance of unity in protecting the state's peace and stability.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the state governorship election to September 21.

Source: Legit.ng