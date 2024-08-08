Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa (APC, Kano) said he is not standing trial for any alleged murder or violence in any court of law in the country

The Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum (Upstream) said the court has found him innocent of all allegations

Doguwa said Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin is attacking him for responding to Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who insulted the APC leadership

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kano state - The Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum (Upstream), Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa (APC, Kano) has reacted to the allegation of facing trial for murder and culpable homicide.

Doguwa said he was not standing before any court of law in Nigeria for any politically instigated violence.

Doguwa said the court has enforced his fundamental human rights as a free Nigerian citizen Photo credit: Alhassan Ado Doguwa/Abdulmumin Jibrin

Source: Facebook

He said the allegations were being speculated by his detractors or political enemies.

The lawmaker was reacting to Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin's claim that Doguwa has never won a free and fair election.

According to Jubrin, Doguwa’s elections are characterised by rigging and violence, "leaving behind sorrow, tears, and blood in his constituency."

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, Doguwa said perpetual political losers instigated the crisis and he was only made a victim.

He said the hoodlums that were arrested were mostly NNPP members and some of them were even hired from Kano city to go to Tudun Wada to stop his election.

"Federal High Court in Abuja delivered the recent and most exemplary judgement on enforcing my fundamental human rights as a free Nigerian citizen. It may interest Jibrin and his cohorts to know that the judgement even ordered the Kano State government and the Governor to pay me a cost of N25m as damages for unnecessarily harassing me and defaming my innocent character.

"I went through virtually all criminal investigations and judicial considerations at various levels and came out clean and victoriously innocent. Copies of such rigorous police investigations conducted by the highest police investigations authority in the land (Force Criminal Investigation Department - FCID, Abuja) that cleared me are available for public scrutiny.”

The former Leader of the House traced the origin of their face-off:

"As we all know, the genesis of these verbal altercations started when Jibrin, a political parasite, and an electoral terrorist, warned me against responding to his “fictitious godfather”, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who disparaged the leadership of the APC and called us "Banzaye," a Hausa word for stupid people, in a widely circulated video clip."

Doguwa exposes NNPP electoral fraud in Kano

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Doguwa aimed a dig at Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state

Hon Doguwa, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said the gubernatorial poll in Kano state was plunged with electoral fraud.

The APC lawmaker alleged that the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) had illegal access to ballot papers

Source: Legit.ng