Former President Muhammadu Buhari and his chief of army staff, General Tukur Buratai, did not wave the Boko Haram flag as claimed by Omoyele Sowore

Sowore, the AAC presidential candidate in the 2023 election, made the claim while reacting to the Nigerian military's position on protesters raising Russian flags in Kano

The agitator alleged that Buhari and Buratai should be prosecuted for treasonable felony while sharing picture of Boko Haram the duo were holding, which was then fact-checked by Legit.ng

FCT, Abuja - The claim that former President Muhammadu Buhari and ex-Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai waved the Boko Haram flags when they were in office is misleading. This was after the claim was fact-checked by Legit.ng.

Omoyele Sowore, the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, made the claim in a tweet on Monday, August 5, while reacting to the Nigerian Military's position on protesters raising Russian flags on Nigerian soil.

Sowore's claim that Buhari and Buratai wave Boko Haram flag is false Photo Credit: @MBuhari, @YeleSowore

Source: Twitter

Military speaks on protesters raising Russian flags

Major General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff, after having a security meeting with President Bola Tinubu, said protesters seen in Kano and Kaduna raising Russian flags had committed a treasonable felony, and they would be treated as such.

Recall that some Nigerians have taken to the streets to protest against hunger and economic hardship in the country since Thursday, August 1, and the protests are expected to end on Saturday, August 10. However, the protests took on a new dimension on Sunday, August 4, when some protesters raised Russian flags in some parts of Northern Nigeria and chanted slogans.

The development generated concerns about possible external influences threatening Nigeria’s sovereignty and democracy. The military vowed to defend the country’s democracy and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Sowore knocks military over felony comment

Reacting to the military position, Sowore, who has been calling for revolution in the country since the launch of his presidential ambitions, took to his X page and shared the picture of Buhari and Buratai when the latter presented the Boko Haram flag, recovered from Camp Zero in the Sambisa Forest after the Nigerian Army cleared one of the strongholds of the Boko Haram terrorists, to the former.

Former President Buhari shared the picture in a tweet on December 31, 2016, with a caption detailing the event. The development was reported by Channels TV on the same day.

Buhari’s caption reads:

“The Boko Haram flag recovered from Camp Zero. The COAS, Lt. Gen. Buratai handed it over last night, at the Guards Brigade Regimental Dinner.”

Below is Buhari's tweet:

See Sowore's tweet:

