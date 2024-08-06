Mrs Esther Ebieonjumi has announced her move to the ruling All Progressives Congress in Ondo state

The former PDP Woman leader, alongside other party chieftains, dumped the PDP and pledged allegiance to the Ondo state Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, ahead of the gubernatorial election

Governor Aiyedatiwa received the defectors and noted that "running a government is not a one-man job but it requires everyone’s collective efforts"

On Monday, August 6, Mrs Esther Ebieonjumi, a former woman Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, announced her defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

She cited Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s style of leadership as one major factor responsible for her exit from the PDP.

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, Ebiwonjumi, who dumped the PDP with her supporters, said she was impressed by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s leadership style and ready to support him in the November 16 gubernatorial election.

"I announce my defection to the APC together with other women leaders of the PDP in the Okitipupa," she said.

Ondo guber: PDP woman leader, others back Aiyedatiwa

As reported by Vanguard, Ebiwonjumi who resigned as the state's party woman leader in July, assured Aiyedatiwa, of winning the southern senatorial district for him in the forthcoming governorship election slated for November 16, 2024.

Responding, Aiyedatiwa described the defection as a welcome development for the APC in the state.

“The APC is one big family, and your integration is crucial to our success. Let us all prioritize the success of our party and work together for a better future,” he said.

