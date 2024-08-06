Boost for Aiyedatiwa as PDP Women Leader, Others Defect to APC in Ondo, Reason Emerges
- Mrs Esther Ebieonjumi has announced her move to the ruling All Progressives Congress in Ondo state
- The former PDP Woman leader, alongside other party chieftains, dumped the PDP and pledged allegiance to the Ondo state Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, ahead of the gubernatorial election
- Governor Aiyedatiwa received the defectors and noted that "running a government is not a one-man job but it requires everyone’s collective efforts"
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements
On Monday, August 6, Mrs Esther Ebieonjumi, a former woman Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, announced her defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
She cited Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s style of leadership as one major factor responsible for her exit from the PDP.
As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, Ebiwonjumi, who dumped the PDP with her supporters, said she was impressed by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s leadership style and ready to support him in the November 16 gubernatorial election.
"I announce my defection to the APC together with other women leaders of the PDP in the Okitipupa," she said.
Ondo guber: PDP woman leader, others back Aiyedatiwa
As reported by Vanguard, Ebiwonjumi who resigned as the state's party woman leader in July, assured Aiyedatiwa, of winning the southern senatorial district for him in the forthcoming governorship election slated for November 16, 2024.
Responding, Aiyedatiwa described the defection as a welcome development for the APC in the state.
“The APC is one big family, and your integration is crucial to our success. Let us all prioritize the success of our party and work together for a better future,” he said.
Ex-Lagos guber candidate dumps ADC, joins PDP
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Funso Doherty, a chieftain of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) in Lagos, has defected to the PDP.
The influential politician hinged the decision to join the PDP on his governorship ambition and the need for a united front to unseat the ruling APC in Lagos state.
Doherty ran for governor of Lagos state under the ADC platform at the 2023 gubernatorial election.
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from NIJ, where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.