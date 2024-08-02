FCT Senator Ireti Kingibe has denied the allegation that she was financing the nationwide hunger protest in the country

Kingibe's comment followed an allegation by the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, that a senator had been caught financing the protesters and giving them food

While Wike did not mention the name of the senator, Kingibe maintained that the video being circulated as she sponsoring the protesters was manipulated as the event actually happened during a Labour Party event

Senator Ireti Kingibe, the lawmaker representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) senatorial district, has denied allegations of sponsoring the ongoing protests in Abuja.

The Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, had accused an unnamed senator of supporting the protesters with food and water.

Kingibe denied sponsoring protesters against Tinubu's government Photo Credit: @ireti_kingibe, @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Kingibe clarifies viral video

According to The Nation, Senator Kingibe, who represents the FCT on the Labour Party platform, clarified that a video being circulated was recorded six weeks ago during the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) protests.

The video showed Senator Kingibe and other stakeholders, including Peter Obi, engaging with protesters outside the Labour Party office.

Senator Kingibe stated that he had been ill and hadn't left his house since Wednesday, contradicting claims that he distributed food and water at the protest grounds.

She condemned the "orchestrated attempt to spread falsehoods" and cause confusion and denied any involvement in sponsoring the Abuja protest.

Kingibe kicks against attempt to discredit her

Senator Kingibe described the allegations as "malicious" and "desperate" attempts to discredit her and Peter Obi.

He vowed not to stand idly by while his name and reputation are dragged through the mud by "unscrupulous individuals".

Kingibe's comment followed Obi's alarm that a video of him leading a protest in Abuja was being circulated. He added that the event was when he was attending a Labour Party reconciliation event.

The two leaders of the Labour Party voiced on day two of the nationwide hunger protest against the administration of President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Source: Legit.ng