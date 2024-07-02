Vice President Kashim Shettima has visited the victims of the multiple explosions in Gwoza local government area of Borno state

Shettima also said President Bola Tinubu sent his condolence message to the victims while describing the situation as pathetic

The vice president also cited the quote from the late Dele Giwa, saying that the killing of one person is a gruesome killing of millions in cold blood

Kashim Shettima, the vice president of Nigeria, visited the victims of the suicide bombing in the Gwoza local government area of Borno state on Monday, July 1, to pay his condolence to the victims at various hospitals and families of the casualties in the area.

Shettima, in a statement by his spokesperson, Stanley Nkwocha, described the incident as pathetic, citing quotes from the late veteran journalist Dele Giwa, “One life lost in cold blood is as gruesome as millions lost in cold blood.”

Shettima visited victims of the Borno suicide bombing attacks Photo Credit: @officialSKSM

Source: Twitter

The vice president spoke with journalists after meeting and commiserating with the casualties of the attack at the state specialist hospital in Maiduguri, the state capital. Shettima also delivered the condolences of President Bola Tinubu to the state government and the Gwoza people.

Shettima makes donation to Borno victim of explosion

The vice president then made donations to the casualties and condoled the families of the victims of the multiple explosions, adding that the heart of the president was with them.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His statement reads in part:

“The heart of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is with the victims, and he specifically instructed us to come and offer our condolences and commiserations to the victims of this incident.

Source: Legit.ng