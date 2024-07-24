The Labour Party (LP) chapter in Delta state has lost a popular member, Harrison Gwamnishu after he announced his resignation from the party

Gwamnishu was the Labour Party (LP) candidate for Delta State House of Assembly in the Aniocha South constituency in the 2023 general election

The human rights activist said he is leaving the party because of the allegation propagated by the Aniocha south local government Labour Party Executive

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Delta State House of Assembly candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election in Aniocha South constituency, Harrison Gwamnishu, has resigned from the party.

Gwamnishu said continuing with the Labour Party could compromise his reputation and integrity after he was accused of betraying the party during the 2023 general elections in the state.

Gwamnishu said continuing with Labour Party could compromise his reputation and integrity Photo credit: @HarrisonBbi18

Source: Twitter

Why I resigned from Labour Party

He said at no point did he compromise or act against the interests of the party.

The politician stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @HarrisonBbi18 on Wednesday, July 24.

“This decision comes with considerable regret, particularly in light of the persistent accusations alleging that I betrayed the party during the 2023 Governorship and House of Assembly Elections, where I was a candidate for the House of Assembly.

“These allegations, propagated by the Aniocha South Local Government Labour Party Executive, have made it evident that continuing my affiliation with the party could compromise my reputation and integrity.”

Gwamnishu said he and his team dedicated significant time and resources to promoting the party across Aniocha South LGA during his campaign.

The human rights activist said he is prepared to cooperate with any investigations to clear his name.

He thanked the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi for inspiring him to venture into politics and join the Obidient movement.

Labour Party Senator, Onyewuchi, defects to APC

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that Labour Party Senator Ezenwo Onyewuchi announced his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo state

Senate President Godswill Akpabio confirmed Onyewuchi's defection to the APC in a letter read on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday, July 23.

Senator Onyewuchi was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but officially defected to the Labour Party in 2022.

Source: Legit.ng