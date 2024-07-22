Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja dismissed an appeal that was filed by the reinstated Edo state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu to nullify the primary election that produced Asue Ighodalo as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The three-man panel of Justice gave the ruling on Monday, July 22.

Court dismissed an appeal that was filed Shaibu Photo credit: Asue Ighodalo/Philip Shaibu

Source: UGC

Justice, A. M Lamido-led panel said it found no reason to set aside the May 27 judgement of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which refused to invalidate the PDP governorship primary election the PDP based on the suit by the Appellant.

As reported by Vanguard, the appellate court awarded a cost of N1 million against the Appellant and in favour of the Respondents in the matter.

