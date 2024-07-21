Political analyst Mfon Patrick said Senate President Godswill Akpabio runs an inclusive leadership, which has promoted gender equality in the legislative process

Patrick said this following Akpabio's comment when Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan recently made a contribution at the plenary

The analyst defended Akpabio's actions, saying he was exercising his prerogative as Senate president and had the best interests of Nigeria at heart

Abuja, FCT - Following a brief exchange involving Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, political analyst Mfon Patrick has praised Senate President Godswill Akpabio for his inclusive leadership style, saying it has promoted gender equality in the legislative process.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, July 21, Patrick noted that Akpabio's gender sensitivity is "non-debatable."

According to the political analyst, Akpabio's leadership has created a level playing field for both male and female legislators.

He added that Akpabio's leadership had earned the 10th National Assembly overwhelming support, particularly in legislation.

Akpabio treats Akpoti-Uduaghan other female senators well

Patrick said that though Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan is a first-timer, she was chosen to be part of Senator Akpabio's delegation to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Tanzania.

"She enjoyed the same honour Senator Akpabio was accorded during the inter-parliamentary engagement," the political analyst said.

He added that the 10th Assembly has provided opportunities for women's participation, with Senator Ireti Kingibe chairing the Senate Committee on Women Affairs and serving as Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Poverty Alleviation & Social Welfare.

"Senator Akpabio runs an all-inclusive legislative leadership while prioritizing the needs of the people," Patrick said.

Akpabio wasn't against Akpoti-Uduaghan's motion

Patrick provided more details on what happened during the exchange, saying Akpabio was never against the motion raised by Akpoti-Uduaghan.

According to him, the Senate president only sought to know the validity of the structure set up to manage the facility and government funds in deploying subsidized rates.

"And it is within his prerogative to do so," he said.

Patrick urged critics to stop their "hate campaign" against Akpabio, saying he has Nigeria's best interests at heart.

Senate moves to create LFG electoral commission

In another report, the Senate passed its initial reading of proposed legislation to create a federal agency responsible for overseeing local government elections on Thursday, July 18.

The bill was titled "Local Government Independent Electoral Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2024."

The bill was introduced by Senator Sani Musa, chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, representing APC/Niger East.

