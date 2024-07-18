A proposed bill to establish a federal agency overseeing local government elections passed its initial reading in the Senate on Thursday, July 18

Titled the "Local Government Independent Electoral Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2024," it was introduced by Senator Sani Musa of APC – Niger East.

A recent Supreme Court ruling mandates direct funds disbursement to local governments

The bill was, however, introduced by Senator Sani Musa, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, representing APC – Niger East, as reported by The Nation.

Legit.ng recalls that recently, the Supreme Court ordered funds to be paid directly to the accounts of local government areas across the country.

The apex court declared that it is unconstitutional for state governors to hold onto funds meant for local government (LG) administrations.

The judgement was delivered on Thursday, July 18, following the suit filed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's federal government against the 36 Governors seeking full autonomy for the country's 774 local governments.

Nigerians react

Following the recent move by the Nigerian Senate, Nigerians have come out to express their views.

@JVeebrand said:

The Same INEC That Has Destroyed Credible Elections In Nigeria? Has INEC Been Reformed? Tinubu Controls INEC Tinubu will Control States Through LG. Too Much Power At The Center."

@ASK_OF_AYOMIDE said:

"By INEC ? … so they can rig from top from federal down to local level "

@DamilareOdulesi said:

"Why are the governors not ready to let them have it? All these governors are a different set of problems in Nigeria."

@miKKe_E86 said:

"So that the federal government can have more powers to manipulate elections at the local government levels through INEC. The LGA autonomy is about Tinubu’s obsession for more power and control over resources and politics."

