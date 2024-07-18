The Court of Appeal in Abuja has upheld the election of Governor Douye Diri and Deputy Governor Lawrence Oborwahariewo in the November 11, 2023, Bayelsa State governorship election

A three-member panel confirmed the tribunal's decision to reject the appeals from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Timipre Sylva

The court also imposed a cost of N500,000 on each respondent in the appeal by Sylva and the APC

The court made this ruling on Thursday, July 18.

A three-member panel confirmed that the Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal was correct in rejecting the appeals from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Timipre Sylva, The Nation reported.

Vanguard reported that the appellate court dismissed Sylva and the APC's appeal for lack of merit and supported the tribunal's decision affirming Governor Diri and his deputy's election.

Additionally, the court imposed a cost of N500,000 on each respondent in Sylva and the APC's appeal.

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Diri was declared the winner of the Bayelsa state governorship election held on Saturday, November 11, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election, Obo Effanga, was declared the winner by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of INEC.

He got 175,196 votes, as monitored by Legit.ng on Channels Television.

