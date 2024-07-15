Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has been accused of working with President Bola Tinubu-led federal government to kill opposition parties in the country

The Labour Party (LP) alleged that the NLC is colluding with Tinubu’s administration to demarket Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 election

The opposition party called on the NLC to respect the reconciliation move initiated by the former Anambra state governor

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) alleged that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is in bed with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government to kill opposition ahead of the 2027 general election.

The party’s Directorate on Mobilization and Integration, Mr. Marcel Ngogbehei, said the NLC is colluding with Tinubu’s administration to demarket its presumptive 2027 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and undermine the opposition.

NLC urged to respect the reconciliation move initiated by Peter Obi Photo credit: @officialABAT/@PeterObi/@NLCHeadquarters

Source: Twitter

According to Vanguard, Ngogbehei said this in a statement on Monday, July 15 while reacting to a statement by the NLC National Transition Committee (NTC).

He urged the NLC NTC to respect the reconciliation move initiated by Peter Obi or seek legal redress if they have any case.

“We are calling on the NLC Transition Committee to stop demarketing our party and our 2027 Presidential Candidate, His Excellency Peter Obi. We maintain that Barrister Julius Abure remains the authentic National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), as confirmed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and our party’s highest decision-making organ.

“We urge the NLC NTC to be responsible enough to respect the reconciliation move initiated by His Excellency Peter Obi or seek legal redress if they have any case. Instead, the NLC NTC has become a destructive agent seemingly working for the government to eliminate any perceived opposition structures in the country.

Labour Party probes Tinubu gov't's N4.3tn palliatives

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Labour Party (LP) criticized Tinubu's administration, alleging that the N4.3 trillion allocated for palliatives has not been effectively utilized

The LP National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh pointed out that despite the government's claims, the funds have not reached the grassroots.

The Deputy National Organising Secretary, for APC, Nze Chidi Duru emphasized that the opposition’s role is to question and ensure accountability.

Source: Legit.ng