Ondo state NLC is in serious crisis following the outcome of its just-concluded chairmanship election

A faction of the union in the state has emerged as Comrade Victor Amoko and Comrade Olapade Ademola are laying claim to be the chairman

Following the position of the two claimants, Ondo NULGE president, Comrade Frederick Akinrinola, has threatened to exit the NLC

The Ondo state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) was recently hit with a fresh crisis, as two personalities lay claim to the leadership of the union.

Ondo: Two leaders emerge as NLC chairman

A mild drama occurred at the NLC camp as Comrade Victor Amoko and Comrade Olapade Ademola clashed over the chairmanship position of the labour union in Ondo state.

As reported by Daily Trust, Ademola was elected chairman at a special meeting of the NLC State Executive Council (SEC) on Thursday, July 11.

Ademola’s election was attended by 22 affiliate unions and was presided over by the NLC vice-chairperson, Comrade Busola Adewumi.

However, members of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) boycotted the election which produced Ademola.

Legit.ng understands that Amoko is a member of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and has insisted that he is the recognised NLC chairman in Ondo state.

“I have not received any letter to tell me I have been replaced. I know the government still recognised me as the NLC chairman,” he said.

Ondo NLC divided

Interestingly, the development has led to a fresh division in the union within the state.

Leadership reported that the other affiliates unions which included the (NUT) and the (NULGE) which boycotted the meeting where Ademola was elected have declared the election as null and void.

Reacting, Ondo NULGE President, Comrade Federick Akinrinola, who spoke on behalf of the unions, said:

“Our demand is that the kangaroo election is illegal. We are totally against the illegality. It is an aberration.

“If they do not do the needful. The NUT and NULGE and other affiliates will leave the NLC.”

