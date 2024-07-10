A bill seeking the creation of a new state carved out from Kano state is currently on the floor of the Senate

Senator Kawu Suleiman Abdurrahman introduced the "Tiga State Bill, 2024 (SB.523)" in the Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, July 10

The bill had its first reading on Wednesday at the red chamber and Tiga State, according to the senator, would be carved out from Kano which currently boasts of 44 local governments in Nigeria

A bill seeking to create Tiga State from the current Kano State is ready for presentation at the Senate.

Senate concluded moves to carve out Tiga state from Kano. The bill had its first reading on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

‘Tiga State’: Details about the new bill

It is titled, “Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Alteration) (Creation of Tiga State) Bill, 2024.

As reported by Daily Trust on Wednesday, July 10, the bill is sponsored by Senator Kawu Sumaiman AbdulRahman; the senator representing Kano South.

SaharaReporters confirmed that the bill, aimed at establishing Tiga State from Kano, underwent its First Reading on July 10, 2024.

Recall that Kano state has 44 local government areas and has the highest voting population in the country.

Consequently, the bill was to be introduced on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday for first reading, but the Senate had adjourned plenary in honour of a member of the House of Representatives Honourable Olaide Adewale Akinremi, who died at the age of 51.

Senate adjourned plenary

The bill was listed on the Order Paper of Wednesday before plenary was adjourned to Thursday, July 11, following the lawmaker’s death.

Kano is located in Nigeria’s North West; the geo-political zone that already has the highest number of states.

The North East, North Central, South South and South West geo-political zones all have 6 states each, the South East has 5 states, while the North West has 7 states.

At the moment, there are also agitations for the creation of one additional state in the Southeast region.

Akpabio speaks on new minimum wage bill

In another related development, Legit.ng reported that Senate President Godswill Akpabio declared the N30,000 national minimum wage unsustainable due to economic challenges exacerbated by recent reforms.

The retreat was attended by members of the Senate and House Committees on Labour.

Akpabio affirmed the 10th National Assembly's support for a new minimum wage and pledged expedited consideration of the Minimum Wage Bill.

