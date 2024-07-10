All is set for the burial ceremony of the Late Senate President, Dr Joseph Wayas, as his remains land in Nigerian on Wednesday

The body of the late Senate leader arrived in Nigeria about three years after his death, reports disclosed

Wayas, who was the Senate President between October 1, 1979 and December 31, 1983, died in a London hospital on November 30, 2021, at the age of 80 after a protracted illness

FCT, Abuja - On Wednesday, July 10, the body of Nigeria’s Second Republic Senate President, Senator Dr. Joseph Wayas, arrived in Nigeria 33 months after he died in the United Kingdom (UK).

Joseph Wayas, was the Second Republic Senate President. He passed away on November 30, 2021, at the age of 80. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

The remains of the elder statesman, which arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Wednesday morning, were received by his family members alongside Cross River North Senator, Jarigbe Agom, Hon. Peter Akpanke, kinsmen, and other stakeholders.

As reported by Leadership, the body was deposited at the morgue of the National Hospital, Abuja, after opening two years and nine months at a London morgue.

Recall that Wayas, who Nigeria’s Senate President between October 1, 1979, and December 31, 1983, died in a London hospital on November 30, 2021, at age 80.

As reported by Vanguard, the ex-Senate President’s wife died 12 days after. While his wife had since been buried, the revered politician’s remains had remained in a morgue in London,a development that had sparked controversies.

But on Wednesday, Senator Jarigbe, Hon. Akpanke and the family members of the late former two-time Senate President, were full of praises for Cross River State governor, Bassey Otu, for his spirited efforts in facilitating the transportation of Wayas’ remains to Nigeria.

They also commended the efforts of other Nigerians who ensured the successful return of the remains of the ex-Senate President.

Nigerians react

Mixed reactions have trailed the video on the social media platform X. Legit.ng captured a few below;

@OxmanAli01 tweeted:

"Indeed Africa is a cemetery."

@Rashmus01 tweeted:

"This should be a record."

@senator_toye tweeted:

"33 months? That's strange."

@emmasexy147 tweeted:

"Another achievement for Tinubu."

@Osibenaezekiel tweeted:

"They should have buried him long ago."

Watch the video below;

