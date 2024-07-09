The Northern Patriotic Agenda (NPA) criticized Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso and Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s call to oust President Bola Tinubu

Abuja, FCT - The Northern Patriotic Agenda (NPA) has strongly criticized Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso and Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s recent call to oust President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The group, led by its convener, Dr. Agabi Emmanuel, made this known during a press conference on Tuesday, July 9, in Abuja.

Recall that recently, the national leadership of the opposition New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) distanced itself from Kwankwaso over his letter to the party members in the National Assembly, as reported by Leadership Newspapers.

The letter, which Dr Ajuji Ahmed reportedly signed, urged NNPP lawmakers to take a critical stance against the government in Kano, as reported by The Guardian,

Emmanuel, however, labelled Kwankwaso’sletter as “a desperate attempt to revive his dwindling political influence” and a threat to government stability.

Emmanuel emphasized that Kwankwaso’sblatant disregard for the Constitution and core democratic values is deeply concerning,

Therefore, he called for increased vigilance from law enforcement agencies to thwart his harmful plans and safeguard citizens' well-being.

Likewise, he urged these agencies to “remain highly alert to Kwankwaso’sschemes, which jeopardize government stability and undermine the democratic principles embedded in our Constitution.

He said:

"This latest missive constitutes merely one instance of Kwankwaso's multifaceted endeavours to subvert the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"In light of this, we emphatically implore law enforcement agencies to exercise heightened vigilance towards Kwankwaso's machinations, which imperil the stability of our government and undermine the democratic principles enshrined in our Constitution.

Gov Abba criticized over alleged abandonment of responsibilities.

The group also condemned Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for abandoning his gubernatorial responsibilities in favour of political showmanship, thereby exacerbating the hardships the people of Kano faced.

He said:

"Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf must stop using his glaring lack of governance knowledge to endanger the lives of Kano's citizens, thereby threatening the core of our society."

Kwanwaso, gov Abba urged to retrace steps

The Northern Patriotic Agenda advised Kwankwaso and Governor Yusuf to reconsider their actions and aim for forward-thinking leadership.

He said:

"We unequivocally declare that Kwankwaso has made a serious misstep this time, and we urge him to reconsider, seek wise counsel, and make decisions that benefit the broader populace."

NNPP NEC affirms Kwankwaso’sexpulsion

Earlier, the National Executive Council (NEC) of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) announced the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC), which was led by Mr Ajuji Ahmed and Mr Dipo Olayokun as acting national chairman and national secretary.

Legit. ng reported that on Sunday, July 7, the NEC affirmed Governor Abba Kabir Yusustate’sno state’s six-month suspension and Kwankwaso’swankwaso’s expulsion from the party.

