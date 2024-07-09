"Na This Man Go Scatter Nigerian Churches": Nigerians React as DCLM Accused of Double Standard
- Mixed reactions have followed the double standard allegation against the Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DCLM) in a trending video
- A pastor in the trending video raised the allegation while telling the story of the church's headquarters in America
- According to the pastor, the general overseer of DCLM travelled to America with church leaders from Nigeria and on getting there, their women were putting on trousers which was a taboo in Nigeria
Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions to the video of a pastor in a trending video alleged double standard in the doctrines of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DCLM), saying the practice is anti-exposure.
The pastor alleged that church members in Nigeria are not allowed to wear trousers, but when the Nigerian General Overseer (GO) of the church took some leaders of the church to their American headquarters for a conference.
He said on their arrival at the American headquarters, they were received by women and men. He added that the women in the US were putting on trousers, and their counterpart women in Nigerian as the GO while the women were wearing trousers, he said, "because it is winter."
The cleric then said:
"So, winter can disobey God. Then you see double standards because it is winter. If they can wear trousers for winter, then we can wear trousers for Harmattan here in Nigeria."
Nigerians react to video against Deeper Life
Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the video and expressed their reactions. Below are some of their reactions:
Joe, who shared the video, captioned it:
"Las las na this man go scatter Nigerian churches"
A Nigeria with the handle @JBigdolph, who commented under the video, said:
"Rccg Ikorodu trousers is not allowed but Rccg Texas trousers, tattoo and dreads is allowed"
Another Nigerian with the handle @RBiakpara said:
"I don’t trust him or any of them. His motive is borne out of losing relevance in my opinion and not really altruistic."
Joe then replied to the comment:
"That's his style I guess, but there are many of his teachings that are inconsequential, IMO."
Femi Akande then reacted:
"10000 of his kind cannot stand the true church of Jesus Christ."
See the video here:
Source: Legit.ng
